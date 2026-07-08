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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Education Department finalises sports calendar

Chandigarh Education Department finalises sports calendar

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The UT Education Department has finalised the interschool sports calendar with the opening phase starting on July 15.

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In the opening phase, the competitions for basketball, football, kabaddi, volleyball, cricket, kho-kho, table tennis, chess and tennis (U-14) will be organised. The second phase for U-14, U-17 and U-19 will start on August 12 and will feature events, including hockey, baseball, netball, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, fencing, football, handball, kho-kho, kabaddi, skating, squash, table tennis, volleyball and yogasana.

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The third phase will begin on September 21 with events for archery, football, karate, boxing, judo, wrestling, shooting, cricket, softball, taekwondo, swimming, gatka, gymnastics, weightlifting, wushu and cycling for different age groups.

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The department will conduct the Annual Athletics Meet from January 20 to 24, 2027.

Players born on or after January 1, 2016, are eligible for under-11 events. Those born on or after January 1, 2013, are eligible for under-14 events and players born on or after January 1, 2010, can play under-17 events and those born on or after January 1, 2008, are eligible for under-19 events.

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