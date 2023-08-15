Chandigarh Education Department plans to fill 293 JBT posts in govt schools

Chandigarh, August 14
In an effort to combat the shortage of teachers in government schools, the UT Education Department has unveiled plans for a comprehensive direct mass recruitment campaign. The department is currently mulling plans to fill 293 junior basic teacher vacancies in government schools by inviting applications for regular posts.
As part of their ongoing initiatives, the Education Department had previously extended an invitation to retired teachers to consider various vacant teaching positions within the city. This endeavor was aimed at tapping into experienced educators and matching their skills with the educational needs of the region. Remarkably, more than 1,000 vacancies were earmarked for various positions.
The online application process commenced on August 10, and interested candidates have until August 31 at 5 pm to submit their applications. To facilitate the application process, candidates are required to remit the application fee by 2 pm on September 4. A crucial milestone in the process is the display of the ‘fee confirmation list’ of candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and fees within the stipulated timeframe. This list is set to be released on September 14, and it will provide candidates with a clear indication of their eligibility for the recruitment drive.
Schedule of application process
- Online Filling and Submission of Applications: Commenced on August 10, 2023
- Last Date for Closing of Online Application: Concluding on August 31, 2023, at 5:00 pm
- Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee: September 4, 2023, by 2:00 pm
- Display of fee confirmation list: Candidates who met the application and fee deadline will find their names listed on September 14, 2023
