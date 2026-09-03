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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh education panel stresses timely filling of posts

Chandigarh education panel stresses timely filling of posts

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council on Education has stressed the regular filling of promotion-quota teaching posts to avoid stagnation, prompt finalisation of seniority lists, and appropriate career guidance for students.

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The committee met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Jatinder Pal Malhotra to discuss various issues concerning the Education Department.

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The Director (Higher Education) made a brief presentation highlighting the key achievements of the department.

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The committee also stressed the need for optimum utilisation of resources and the reduction of avoidable expenditure.

It said since the government provided free textbooks and the syllabus did not change every year, students could be encouraged to return books in good condition after completing the academic session for reuse by the next batch, thereby reducing the financial burden on the exchequer.

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It was further discussed that, wherever feasible and subject to availability and applicable safety norms, school playgrounds could be made accessible to neighbourhood children during suitable hours.

The chairman suggested the constitution of a coordination committee comprising senior officers of the Education Department and representatives of the civil, public health and electrical wings of the Engineering Department to ensure effective coordination and timely execution of works, preferably within a fortnight of their approval.”

He stressed the need for regular inspections and audits of works to ensure prescribed quality standards.

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