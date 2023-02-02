Chandigarh: Elderly man duped of Rs 9L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Swindlers duped a 72-year-old man of Rs 9 lakh. Complainant Gurmukh Singh Musafir, a resident of Sector 49, reported that the suspect called him up and introduced himself as his relative Bittu from Australia. The suspect concocted a story about a brawl in a club that led to his arrest. The suspect claimed that he required money to secure bail. Another suspect posing as a lawyer tricked the complainant into transferring money. The complainant ended up transfering Rs 9 lakh, only to realise he had been duped. The police have registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Hit by train, man dies near Dhakoli

Zirakpur: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train near Dhakoli village on the Ambala-Kalka railway line here on Wednesday. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, for 72 hours for identification. According to information from the Railway Police, it was reported that a person, aged around 45 years, had died after being hit by a train near the Dhakoli gate. The Railway Police are investigating the matter. TNS

Bizman jumps to death in Z’pur

Zirakpur: A businessman died after reportedly jumping off the sixth floor of a housing society on the VIP Road here. The deceased has been identified as Narendra Gupta (53), a resident of Tower V, Jaipuria Sunrise Society. He was in the business of poultry and had reportedly suffered financial losses in the business. The police said he lived on the second floor. He reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the society. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said further investigations had been initiated into the matter. TNS

Three phones snatched

Chandigarh: Three incidents of snatching have been reported in the city. A woman claimed an unidentified person snatched her phone near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24. Also, Lucknow resident Ankit Solanki claimed unidentified persons snatched his phone near Sunrise Hotel at Daria village. Further, a girl alleged bike-borne miscreants snatched her phone in Sector 38 West. Cases have been registered at the Sector 11, Industrial Area and Maloya police stations. TNS

10-wkt win for Saupin’s

Chandigarh: In the ongoing 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial Tricity Prize Money T20 Tournament, Saupin’s School defeated Sector 16 Cricket Stadium by 10 wickets. PDCA, Panchkula, registered a 48-run win over RG Cricket Academy at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, while JP Sports Academy outplayed Champion XI by 10 wickets. Sunriser Cricket Academy defeated CLDAV Cricket Academy by 23 runs in the last match.