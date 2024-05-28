Chandigarh election dept notices to BJP, Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The UT election department has issued notices to the BJP and Congress for holding unauthorised meetings in violation of the code of conduct.

The first notice was issued to city BJP president Jatinder Malhotra, stating that carrying and burning effigies of political figures or leaders along with similar demonstrations were not permitted. Members of the party’s Mahila Morcha had burnt an effigy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Sector 34/33 light point on May 16 without permission.

In the second incident, the Congress had held a public meeting in Sector 15 on May 20 without obtaining the necessary permission.

Congress candidate Manish Tewari was issued a notice, stating that the party or candidate must inform the local police authorities about the venue and timing of any proposed meeting well in advance to allow for necessary arrangements.

The department has asked both parties to explain their actions and submit a reply in this regard.

