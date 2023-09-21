Chandigarh employees hold protest to push for OPS, permanent jobs

Chandigarh, September 20
On a call by the Federation of UT Employees and Workers, Chandigarh, employees of the Chandigarh Administration, Municipal Corporation and various other departments held a protest to push for some of their long-pending demands.
Federation general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi said that some of their key demands were the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme, the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the regularisation of all contractual, outsourced or temporary employees and the implementation of the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’.
They also demanded the cancellation of an FIR lodged against employees of the Electricity Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...