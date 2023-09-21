Chandigarh employees hold protest to push for OPS, permanent jobs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

On a call by the Federation of UT Employees and Workers, Chandigarh, employees of the Chandigarh Administration, Municipal Corporation and various other departments held a protest to push for some of their long-pending demands.

Federation general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi said that some of their key demands were the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme, the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the regularisation of all contractual, outsourced or temporary employees and the implementation of the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’.

They also demanded the cancellation of an FIR lodged against employees of the Electricity Department.