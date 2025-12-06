DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Employers of up to 20 workers exempted from Punjab Shops Act compliance   

Chandigarh: Employers of up to 20 workers exempted from Punjab Shops Act compliance   

The Punjab government had enacted the amendments in August this year to free shopkeepers from the "Inspector Raj", a statement from the state government had said

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The registration process has also been streamlined, and establishments with 20 or more employees will now receive deemed approval for registration within 24 hours of application submission. File photo
Advertisement
The Centre has extended to Chandigarh the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, with an aim to reduce compliance burdens on small businesses and enhance the ease of doing business in the state, a government order on Friday said.
The amendment allowed establishments employing up to 20 workers, constituting 95 per cent of shops and commercial establishments in Punjab, to be exempted from all provisions of the Act.
The Punjab government had enacted the amendments in August this year to free shopkeepers from the "Inspector Raj", a statement from the state government had said.
The registration work under the law will now be applicable only for shops employing more than 20 persons.
The registration process has also been streamlined, and establishments with 20 or more employees will now receive deemed approval for registration within 24 hours of application submission.
Under the amendment, establishments employing up to 20 workers are only required to provide basic information and are not obligated to register.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts