Chandigarh ends 2026 Southwest Monsoon with 15% deficient rainfall

Chandigarh ended the 2026 southwest monsoon season with a 15 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving 721.2 mm of rain against the normal 844.9 mm during June-September, according to the India Meteorological Department’s monsoon summary.

The seasonal deficit was driven primarily by a severely deficient June, when Chandigarh received only 39.3 mm against the normal 155.5 mm -- 75 per cent below normal.

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Rainfall recovered in July, with 300.5 mm against 273.2 mm, 10 per cent above normal, before slipping below normal again in August, which recorded 249.2 mm against 284.8 mm, a 13 per cent deficit. September, however, closed with 132.2 mm against 131.4 mm, one per cent above normal.

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The monsoon entered and covered Chandigarh on July 1, considerably later than the earliest recorded onset of June 13 in 2008, but earlier than the latest onset of July 27 in 1987.

September rainfall remains normal

September rainfall was classified as normal, with the city receiving 132.2 mm against 131.4 mm, a one per cent surplus.

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The month nevertheless saw significant temperature variation. Chandigarh recorded a highest maximum temperature of 36.8°C, on September 13, while the average maximum temperature was 34.2°C. The 36.8°C reading was the fourth-highest September maximum in the historical record listed by the IMD, behind 37.5°C in 1974, 37.3°C in 1974 and 37.0°C in 1974.

The month’s lowest minimum temperature was 19.0°C, while the average minimum settled at 23.4°C. The IMD records 19.0°C as the lowest September minimum for Chandigarh since 2011, matching the previous record low in the same period.

The rainfall distribution within the city was uneven. The Chandigarh station recorded 101.1 mm during September, including 38.2 mm on September 14, while the Chandigarh airport station recorded 194.2 mm, including 121.2 mm on September 14.

Despite September’s near-normal rainfall, the month’s average maximum temperature of 34.2°C was the highest since 2011 except 2020, when it was 34.8°C. The average minimum of 23.4°C was also lower than the September averages recorded in most recent years, with 2025 at 24.3°C and 2024 at 24.9°C.

Overall, the 2026 monsoon season remained 122.7 mm short of Chandigarh’s normal rainfall, with the June deficit only partly offset by the wetter-than-normal July and near-normal September.