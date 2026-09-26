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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh ends cash subsidy for e-vehicles

Chandigarh ends cash subsidy for e-vehicles

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration has ended the cash subsidy scheme introduced four years ago to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the city. Buyers will no longer receive any financial incentive on the purchase of electric vehicles following the fourth amendment to the Chandigarh EV Policy, 2022.

The Administration has clarified that applications for cash incentives already pending on the EV portal will continue to be processed. The new arrangement will apply to future purchases, while eligible applicants who have already submitted their claims will be dealt with under the pending-applications category.

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Electric car buyers had not been receiving the cash subsidy for nearly one and a half years after the prescribed quota was exhausted. Though the Administration had enhanced the quota for SHO Sudesh Kumar.

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Armaan reportedly has a criminal record. On the night of February 24 this year, he had allegedly rammed his Thar SUV into a motorcycle, killing two persons. He was out on bail in that case.

The sources said Armaan had been living with his school friend in a village in Panchkula district. He had initially been in the relationship against his family’s wishes, but they later accepted it.

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The family had reportedly agreed to the couple’s marriage, although they wanted Armaan to wait until he turned 21, the sources said.

The victim’s uncle, retired Haryana Police officer Kadam Singh Rana, said Armaan had been in a live-in relationship and that both families had eventually accepted it.

“Both the girl’s family and ours had eventually accepted it,” Rana said, adding that the families had agreed to let the couple marry in the future. He said the police should establish where and from whom Armaan had acquired the weapon.

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