Chandigarh Engineering Department to fill 85 vacant posts

Chandigarh, January 17

The UT Engineering Department has started process to fill 85 vacant posts of various categories as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An official spokesperson said the vacancies include 53 posts of assistant lineman, 24 junior technician (electrician), 7 junior technician (lift operator) and 1 driver. Advertisement has already been given out for filling these posts to meet the shortfall of manpower.