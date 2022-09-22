Chandigarh: Estate Office camp tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Estate Office will be organising a camp at the office of Director of Industries, Plot No. 39, Phase-II, Chandigarh, on September 23 for lessees/allottees of industrial plots/sites in Industrial Area Phase-I and II to deposit their dues in respect of their allotted sites. On-the-spot receipts of the dues deposited would be issued. The camp timings will be 10 am to 4 pm. TNS

TT meet begins from October 1

Chandigarh: The 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will be held from October 1 to 3 at the Sector 50 Sports Complex here. The championship will be conducted in boys & girls singles category (U-11) for players born on or after January 1, 2012; cadets boys and girls singles category (U-13) for players born on or after January 1, 2010; sub-junior boys and girls singles category (U-15) for players born on or after January 1, 2008; junior boys and girls singles category (U-17) for players born on or after January 1, 2006; youth boys & girls singles category (U-19) for players born on or after January 1, 2004 and men and women singles category (no age bar). Players registered with the local association can confirm their entries with the organisers before September 28. TNS

Unish claims shooting gold

Chandigarh: Unish Holinder scored 583 points to win a gold medal in the 25m pistol ISSF event during the 47th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship at Patiala ki Rao Shooting Ranges. Pukhraj Randhawa scored 260 points to win the 25m pistol NR men event, while Rohan Sood scored 367 points to claim gold in the 10m pistol NR event. Babu Ram emerged victorious in the 10m pistol ISSF men event by scoring 569 points and Dr Shivangee Sanwaria claimed 10m pistol NR event by scoring 353 points. TNS

Assn to organise dodgeball c’ship

Chandigarh: The Dodgeball Association of Chandigarh will organise the Chandigarh Sub-Junior State Championship for the 8th CL DAV School Trophy on September 25. Players born on or after October 16, 2005, will be eligible to participate in sub-junior group, whereas those born on or after October 16 will play in the cadet group. The top performers will participate in the 7th Sub-Junior National Dodgeball Championship, scheduled to be held at Deravan (Maharashtra) from October 13 to 16.