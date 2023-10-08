Chandigarh Estate Office removes encroachments at Dhanas

Chandigarh, October 7
A team of the Estate Office today conducted a special drive against encroachments on agricultural land in Dhanas. During the drive, about 60 slum clusters were removed, while action was also taken against nearly 25 scrap dealers.
According to the department, scrap dealers had encroached upon the land and the action was taken against them on the instructions of the SDM.
An official of the Enforcement Wing said there had been complaints of encroachment on agricultural land in Dhanas for a long time. A large number of jhuggis were set up there by scrap dealers.
The official said the anti-encroachment drive began at 8 am and continued till 3 pm. Apart from the removal of jhuggis, temporary structures built by scrap dealers were also brought down during the drive.
Police force was deployed in strength to tackle any law and order problem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...