Chandigarh Estate Office removes encroachments at Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

A team of the Estate Office today conducted a special drive against encroachments on agricultural land in Dhanas. During the drive, about 60 slum clusters were removed, while action was also taken against nearly 25 scrap dealers.

According to the department, scrap dealers had encroached upon the land and the action was taken against them on the instructions of the SDM.

An official of the Enforcement Wing said there had been complaints of encroachment on agricultural land in Dhanas for a long time. A large number of jhuggis were set up there by scrap dealers.

The official said the anti-encroachment drive began at 8 am and continued till 3 pm. Apart from the removal of jhuggis, temporary structures built by scrap dealers were also brought down during the drive.

Police force was deployed in strength to tackle any law and order problem.