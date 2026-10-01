Chandigarh Estate Office staff told to dispose of pending cases within fixed time frame

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav has directed all branches of the Estate Office to dispose of the pending cases within the stipulated time.

Yadav was chairing a meeting of the Estate Office to review the branch-wise pendency, progress under auto-mutation, digital service delivery, record management and the redressal of public grievances.

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During the meeting, the DC was apprised that a total of 230 applications are pending across all branches, all within the prescribed timelines. On auto-mutation, the DC was informed that since the facility was introduced on July 7, 2025, 2,031 deeds have been received. Of the 600 deeds received between May 1 and September 23 this year, 552 have been disposed of (543 approved and nine rejected), 33 have been returned with objections and 15 are under process.

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On digital initiatives, the DC stated that the Estate Office was steadily moving towards faceless, paperless and transparent property governance, so that citizens could access services conveniently without avoidable visits to the office. Yadav also directed the branches to prepare inventories, label their records and shift scanned physical files in a phased and organised manner ensuring their preservation, better use of space and easy traceability.

The Estate Officer reviewed the status of grievances and representations received during 2025-26 and 2026-27. Officials were instructed to submit action-taken reports promptly and dispose of pending cases as per rules. — TNS