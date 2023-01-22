Chandigarh eves face 3rd consecutive defeat

Chandigarh, January 21
A fine century by Nagaland’s KP Navgire (154) helped the side log seven-wicket victory over Chandigarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy at Mumbai. Chandigarh eves faced third consecutive defeat of the tournament.
Chasing a modest total of 196 runs, Nagaland logged win in the 30th over of the match. Opener KP Navgire came up with a quick-fire innings. She posted 154 off 88 balls, studded with 22 boundaries and six sixes. PN Khemmar (13) and Gautmi Naik (12) were other main scorers in the chase. Rajni Devi, Jyoti Kumari and Kashvee Gautam claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.
Earlier, Chandigarh batters posted 196 runs in 49.4 overs. Aaradhana D Bisht (31) remained the top scorer for the side, followed by Priyanka Guleria (29). Despite getting 38 extra runs, the side failed to defend the target. Gautami Naik (4/43) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side, while Kiran Navgire claimed 2/35. Sariba claimed one wicket.
Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against Arunachal Pradesh on January 22.
