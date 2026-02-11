Chandigarh eves face defeat in Senior Women’s One Day Trophy

A five-wicket haul by Shreya Shrivas helped Chhattisgarh log a win over Chandigarh during the ongoing Senior Women’s One Day Trophy in Vadodara, Gujarat. The local team faced a 20-run defeat while chasing 182-run target. Shreya claimed 5/26 to restrict Chandigarh batters to 162 in the allotted 50 overs.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh opener Neha Badwaik (3) was caught by Shivangi off Arshbaani at the team’s total of 18. However, Srishti Sharma and Shilpa Sahu came up with a brilliant 77-run stand to help the side recover from the early loss. The proceedings were halted by Tarunika after she claimed Srishti for 50. Shilpa on other hand, posted 52 before becoming the second prey of Tarunika.

The Chandigarh bowler further damaged Chhattisgarh innings by claiming three wickets. However, Priti Yadav (26) and Aditi Panwar (22) revived the Chhattisgarh innings. The side posted 182/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Tarunika took 5/46

In reply, Chandigarh innings was hit by Shreya claiming both openers Monika Pandey (18) and Palak Rana (15). Aaradhana Bisht (8) was the next to go, before former India international Taniya Bhatia came up with a brilliant 70.

Shreya took three more wickets before Monika scored an unbeaten 36. The Chandigarh batters could manage to post 162/9 in the allotted 50 overs.

Delhi defeat Punjab

In another match played in Ranchi, Delhi women team defeated Punjab by 87 runs. On a batting-friendly pitch, Delhi eves recorded 342/4 in the allotted 50 overs with the help of Deeksha, who hammered 168. Tanisha Singh (72), Priya Punia (46) and Pragya Rawat (23) were the other main scorers for the side.

In reply, Punjab batters were sent back for 255 in 46.4 overs. Middle order batters Priya Kumari (72) and Neetu Singh (60) raised the only notable 115-run partnership of the Punjab innings. Ridhima Aggarwal (44) and Pragati Singh (30 off 38 balls) were the two other notable contributors in the chase. Parunika Sisodia (4/44 and Nazma (4/35) picked majority of the wickets for the bowling side, while Soni Yadav and Bharti Rawal took one each.