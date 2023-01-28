Chandigarh eves log second win in cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The UT team today beat Baroda by 20 runs to register their second win at the Senior Women’s One-Day tournament being played in Mumbai.

Baroda won the toss and chose to field. Chandigarh scored 243 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Monika Pandey scored 66 and Twinkle Pathak 56. Tarannum Pathan took four wickets for 44 runs.

In reply, Baroda’s top order was demolished by an attack led by Nandini Sharma, reducing the side to 33 for 3. She was supported by Rajni Devi on the other end. Baroda could not recover till the end and was all out at 233.

Pragya Rawat (42) was the top scorer for Baroda, followed by J Mohite (41). Rajni Devi took four wickets for 43 runs. Nandini Sharma clinched three wickets for 36 runs.

Chandigarh’s last match is scheduled against Haryana on January 29.