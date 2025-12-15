Chandigarh Excise Policy 2026-27: Stakeholders bat for transparency, prevention of ‘cartelisation’

Facing allegations of cartelisation, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has invited suggestions from stakeholders and general public for the formulation of the Excise Policy 2026-27. The suggestions or feedback could be submitted latest by December 30.

Seeking consumer-friendly policy, Darshan Singh Kler, president, Chandigarh Wine Contractors’ Association, suggested that the upcoming Excise Policy 2026-27 should be formulated while considering the transparency and to prevent “cartelisation” of the liquor trade in the city.

“The policy should focus on the retailers and the consumers of the city while preventing the increase in rates of various kinds of liquor like the previous years,” he further added.

Advocate Sachit Jaiswal, who deals in excise and taxation cases, suggested that any officer against whom complaints were pending should not be the part in formulating the upcoming Excise Policy.

“The administration should take steps against monopolisation of the liquor trade in the city,” he said, furhter adding that a single individual from a family/enterprise/business firm or as an individual should only be allowed to run not more than five liquor vends.

“To strengthen revenue protection, promoting transparency, safeguarding public health, ensuring fairness, and improving enforcement,” Ajay Jagga, member, Administrator’s Advisory Council, suggested that prohibition of employment of men under the age of 25 years and women.

Further suggestions included that no person licensed to sell liquor should employ with or without remuneration any man under the age of 25 years or any women

in any part of such premises where liquor or intoxicating drugs are consumed by

the public. Besides, the number of liquor drinking places/restaurants must be freezed (or reduced) in the areas like Sector 10, 11, 15,

26, 32, 36 etc, where educational institutions are high in numbers.

He further suggested enforcement of mandatory VAT invoices, comprehensive CCTV coverage of vends and ahatas, mandatory Alco meters for consumers, strict enforcement against sale to minors, food safety compliance in ahatas, uniform timings for liquor sale, implement end-to-end digital tracking of liquor from production to retail to prevent smuggling, diversion, and counterfeit liquor, allocate a portion of excise revenue for traffic enforcement, purchase of breath analysers.

Public-awareness campaigns against drunk driving, establishing a GPS-based online system for complaints related to overcharging, nuisance, illegal sale, or ahata violations to enhance accountability were also suggested.