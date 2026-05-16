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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh excise revenue in FY 2027 likely to exceed target by Rs 9 crore

Chandigarh excise revenue in FY 2027 likely to exceed target by Rs 9 crore

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 16, 2026 IST
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The UT Excise and Taxation Department is likely to achieve excise revenue collection of approximately Rs 1,009 crore against the target of Rs 1,000 crore during the fiscal 2026-27.

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The information was provided by the department during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad. During the Excise Policy Year 2025–26, the department had collected Rs 965.71 crore as revenue.

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Out of 97 retail liquor vends, 96 have been allotted for the year 2026-27 for Rs 560.85 crore against the reserve price of Rs 450 crore. The department stated that several reformative measures were introduced in the Excise Policy 2026–27, including auto-renewal of labels, maintenance of real-time stock inventory by licensees, reintroduction of liquor licences at departmental stores and transportation of liquor through GPS-enabled vehicles for ensuring better transparency, monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

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The Chief Secretary directed the officers to further strengthen enforcement activities and maintain strict vigil over all excise licensees. Directions were also issued to initiate breach proceedings against licensees found violating the provisions of the Excise Policy and relevant rules.

Emphasis was laid on effectively checking the illegal movement and sale of liquor, and ensuring that all necessary preventive and punitive measures are taken to curb illicit trade.

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The meeting was attended by Diprava Lakra, Secretary (Excise & Taxation); Nishant Kumar Yadav, Excise & Taxation Commissioner; Pradhuman Singh, Additional Excise & Taxation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Excise & Taxation Collector (Excise) and Excise & Taxation Officer (Excise).

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