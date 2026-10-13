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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Family Courts proposal awaits Cabinet approval; High Court seeks update on November 23

Chandigarh Family Courts proposal awaits Cabinet approval; High Court seeks update on November 23

According to a petition, Chandigarh continued to function without a separate and independent Family Court despite the objective behind establishing such courts being to provide "speedy and efficacious settlement of disputes concerning family matters and marriage"

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:23 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
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The proposal to establish Family Courts in Chandigarh is awaiting Cabinet approval, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was told, prompting it to direct Union Territory of Chandigarh to take appropriate steps and apprise the Bench of the outcome of the decision-making process by November 23.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the order on a PIL filed by People Welfare Society (Regd.), concerning “the establishment of Family Courts in the Union Territory, Chandigarh.

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Appearing before the Bench, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain submitted that the issue was “presently under consideration at the appropriate level”. He further stated that “the proposal is awaiting approval of the Cabinet” and that “a final decision is likely to be taken”, particularly if the matter was adjourned for some time.

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Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench directed: “List this case again on November 23, by when the respondents shall take appropriate steps in the matter and apprise this Court of the outcome of the decision-making process.”

The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, described the absence of a Family Court in Union Territory Chandigarh as "a serious issue", while expressing its expectation that the authorities would ensure that "adequate steps are taken" towards its establishment before the next date of hearing.

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Taking note of the issue, the Bench, on an oral request made by the parties, had directed that the Union Government be added as a party to the proceedings. "In the facts of the case and on the oral request of the parties, the Union of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, is impleaded as respondent in the present petition,” the bench asserted.

The Bench was assisted in the matter by advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh for the petitioner, while Additional Standing Counsel Abhinav Sood and Junior Standing Counsel Himanshu Malik appeared before the Bench for UT. Advocates Akshay Sharma and Madhu Dayal also appeared for the respondents.

According to the petition, Chandigarh continued to function without a separate and independent Family Court despite the objective behind establishing such courts being to provide "speedy and efficacious settlement of disputes concerning family matters and marriage". It contended that no separate Family Court had been established in the District Courts, Chandigarh, till date.

The petitioner further submitted that despite Chandigarh being celebrated as "The City Beautiful", the Union Territory continued to lack basic judicial facility.

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