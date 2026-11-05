Chandigarh farmers seek land pooling policy on Haryana pattern

On the pattern of the Haryana Government’s announcement of a 2026 land pooling policy, farmers of 22 villages of Chandigarh have demanded a similar policy.

In a statement, Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu, nominated councillor and president, Chandigarh Pendu Vikas Manch, stated that despite these villages being included under the Municipal Corporation, their agricultural landowners are still waiting for a transparent and farmer-friendly land pooling policy that ensures their participation in planned urban development.

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He questioned, “Why Chandigarh farmers should be deprived of the same rights and development benefits that are being extended to the landowners in Haryana? The Chandigarh Administration’s continued silence on land pooling has created disappointment, anger and a growing sense of injustice among village residents.” Farmers feel that while Chandigarh is expanding and development is taking place around them, their land rights, economic interests and future remain neglected, he added.

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Chandigarh cannot claim to be a planned and progressive city while keeping its original villagers and landowners outside the benefits of planned development, he added.

“The farmers of Chandigarh are not against development. They want development with the farmers, not at the cost of the farmers. Land pooling can provide a practical solution by making landowners partners in development, preventing unplanned construction and ensuring planned residential, commercial and infrastructure growth,” Sindh added.

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The Administration must immediately stop delaying this long-pending demand and initiate the process of framing a comprehensive land pooling policy on the lines of Haryana and Punjab, with a fair share of developed land, transparent compensation, infrastructure benefits and protection of the rights of original landowners, he demanded.

The growing anger among Chandigarh’s village residents should not be ignored. Farmers have repeatedly raised their concerns, submitted representations and demanded justice. If the Administration continues to remain indifferent, the resentment will only intensify and the villages may be compelled to launch a united and democratic agitation to secure their legitimate rights.

He said that Chandigarh’s farmers demanded immediately framing of a land pooling policy for all 22 villages; to adopt the Haryana model of providing a 50 per cent developed-land share to landowners, subject to appropriate local planning and implementation; to make farmers and original landowners equal partners in Chandigarh’s future development.