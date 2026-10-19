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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Finance Department told to frame SOPs for manpower tenders in 15 days

Chandigarh Finance Department told to frame SOPs for manpower tenders in 15 days

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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In the wake of alleged irregularities in the allotment of manpower tenders, the UT Administration has directed the Finance Department to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) or standard bidding documents to ensure a fair and transparent outsourcing process.

In a communication to the Finance Secretary, UT Chief Secretary (CS)-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) H Rajesh Prasad flagged alleged favouritism and restrictive conditions in tenders floated by various departments for engaging outsourced manpower. The CVO also called for an examination of the existing practices and directed that SOPs or bidding documents be issued within 15 days, in compliance with the applicable General Financial Rules (GFR).

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One of the major conditions was that the bidders were required to have a an existing office in the Tricity. Such a condition could exclude manpower service providers operating outside the region, even if they meet the other eligibility requirements, the letter stated. It also pointed to discrepancies in experience criteria prescribed by different departments. In some cases, narrowly defining previous experience as having performed the “same work”, rather than accepting experience in “similar services”, could limit participation by otherwise qualified agencies.

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The imposition of excessive experience requirements has also come under scrutiny. The letter cites a seven-year experience requirement in the bid document of The Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank Ltd, observing that such requirements could unfairly exclude firms with fewer years of experience despite their ability to provide the required services.

Another concern flagged in the letter is the absence of uniform recruitment and selection guidelines across departments. The communication noted that recruitment criteria are sometimes omitted from bid documents, creating the possibility of ad hoc hiring, compromised candidate quality and undue financial burden on candidates or applicants.

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Variations in financial eligibility conditions have also been highlighted. Different departments reportedly prescribe different turnover thresholds for technical evaluation, raising questions about the need for standardised criteria for engaging manpower agencies.

The letter also flagged the conditions relating to statutory compliance and certification. Officials stated that the SOPs and bidding documents would provide departments with a common framework for tendering.

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