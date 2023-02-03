Chandigarh: FIR over fake hotel weblink

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for creating a fake weblink of CITCO’s Hotel Parkview, Sector 24, to dupe people. Complainant Vinit Chandra, DGM, claimed a complaint was received from Rajinder who stated someone had committed online fraud with him on the pretext of booking a hotel room. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS
Youth held for snatching phone
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been held for snatching a phone. Complainant Mohammad Manjar, a resident of Sector 45, had claimed Abhishek of Burail village snatched his phone on the road separating Sectors 19 and 27. A case has been registered.
