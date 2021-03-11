Chandigarh: FIR quashed as cops fail to examine Canada-returned youth for Covid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Failure of the Chandigarh police to medically examine a youngster after his arrest to ascertain whether he was suffering from an infectious disease has, among other things, led to the quashing of an FIR registered against him after the imposition of the Covid lockdown. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also quashed all consequential proceedings.

The FIR in the matter was registered on March 28, 2020, for a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and other offences under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner was staying in Sector 10 after his arrival in India on March 19, 2020, and the lockdown was imposed vide order dated March 23, 2020. He had applied for a job upon the completion of his studies in Canada and had been shortlisted for appointment as an intern in Toronto. He was supposed to join his place of appointment in May 2022.

The Bench was also told that the proceedings were initiated on a police official’s statement that the youngster had committed an offence as he did not intimate the Chandigarh Administration regarding his arrival from Canada. He also did not quarantine himself at home and was found walking in Leisure Valley.

Justice Bhardwaj asserted the final report upon conclusion of investigation showed the absence of evidence to suggest that the petitioner was medically examined after his arrest to ascertain he was suffering from any infectious disease.

It was also evident that the information received by the petitioner under the Right to Information Act stating that the Covid test had not been conducted was not disputed or denied. It was, thus, evident there was no basis for the prosecution to ascertain whether the petitioner was suffering from any communicable/infectious disease.

Besides, the reply did not make any reference to establish how the factum of an order on Covid restrictions was made known to the public at large. “The Court cannot remain oblivious to the material which forms part of the final report and turn a blind eye to the absence of any material to satisfy the ingredients of the offences or the mandatory procedure prescribed in law,” Justice Bhardwaj concluded.