Chandigarh fixes timeline for processing of e-tenders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

To speed up the process, the UT Administration has decided to fix a timeline for the processing of e-tenders at each stage.

UT Adviser-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Dharam Pal today reviewed the process of e tendering and took some decisions to streamline the process.

During the review meeting, it was decided that specific timelines should be prescribed for processing at each stage of e-tenders. A committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Engineer comprising the Chief Engineer, Chandigarh Housing Board, and the Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, will provide a draft timelines within a week to the Secretary Vigilance.

The award of works will have to be necessarily uploaded on the website with details containing brief about the work, cost of the work, timelines and name of the contractor.

The CVO also reviewed the status of pending files with senior officers. It was further deliberated that all senior officers should lead with examples and clear files on the same day or next working day, as far as possible. There should not be any pendency of files at their levels.

The secretaries should also review the status of pending files and time taken in disposal at the level of Directors/HoDs and other officers.

No movement of physical files without entry in the e-office module of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be encouraged and the instructions issued by the Vigilance Department in November 2022 should be strictly followed. Any violations of these instructions will be viewed seriously and strict action will be taken against the officers/officials concerned.

The State Informatics Officer, National Informatics Centre, will now circulate the status of pendency of files at the level of secretaries and Head of Departments on a weekly basis, which will also be reviewed at the level of the Adviser on a regular basis. The CVO also encouraged the officials to introduce e-file system in the entire Administration.