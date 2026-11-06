Chandigarh fold for 74, Punjab win by 7 wickets in Col CK Nayudu Trophy Elite match

Chandigarh boys suffered a dramatic batting collapse on the fourth and final day of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy Elite match to face a seven-wicket defeat against Punjab.

Slumping from a commanding first-innings total of 463 to just 74 in the second innings, Chandigarh batters conceded the match at Ropar.

Chandigarh had made a strong start after opting to bat by piling up 463 with the fine contributions from Devang Kaushik (126) and Dipender Kush (79). In reply, Punjab scored 378 with Jeevanjot Singh Bajwa (101), Captain Rahul Kumar (73) and Aryan Yadav (56). Chandigarh managed to secure an 85-run first-innings lead.

In the second innings, Chandigarh were bowled out for only 74 in 36.2 overs with Dipender Kush (26) and Nikhil Kumar (15) the only batters to reach the double figures mark. Punjab’s Arpan Walia (5/39) and Anmoljeet Singh (5/16) claimed five wickets each.