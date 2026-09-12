Chandigarh Football Association to elect office-bearers tomorrow

The Chandigarh Football Association (CFA) is set to elect its office-bearers unopposed on September 13, with KP Singh poised to become president for a third term.

While candidates for the other posts have been announced, the names of those to be appointed to the posts of secretary and joint secretary are yet to be made public. The executive committee will pick the secretary and joint secretary on the day of the election.

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Sources claimed that the association was planning to fill the two posts by appointing relatives of some of the association's former office-bearers who are still active. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the proposed appointments so far.

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A letter dated August 31 — Candidature for Election of Office Bearers 2026-2030 — stated that objections to the nominated candidates were invited in writing by August 27.

The scrutiny and disposal of objections were to be completed on August 29. “Since no written objection or request for withdrawal of candidature was received by August 30, the final list of contesting candidates was announced,” according to a circular.

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According to the list, KP Singh is the candidate for the post of president. Ritu Punj, Vikas Sharma and GS Brar are candidates for the vice-president posts, while Sandeep Sandhu is contesting for the post of treasurer.

They are set to be declared elected as they are the only candidates for their respective posts.

The list of sportspersons of outstanding merit nominated to the association's executive committee includes Sanjeev K Maria, an international player, under Tier 1; Tanuja, who has won a bronze medal at the Senior National Women's Championship, under Tier 2; Saurabh, who has participated in five nationals, under Tier 4; and Shruti, who has participated in two nationals, under Tier 4.

Regarding the local senior women's team winning the bronze medal, the sources claimed that Chandigarh had never won a national medal.

However, The Tribune could not independently verify the claim. The nominations from affiliated clubs for inclusion in the executive committee include Bhabna Devi, Gurmeet Singh, Shammi Kumar, Bhupinder Kumar, Rajesh Chauhan and Ajay Bhatt.

“Some members are of the view that the association may appoint a pre-planned individual or individuals, who are relatives of former office-bearers and are also participating in the process from the players' category or some other group, as one of the office-bearers (secretary or joint secretary). If the organisation is keen to continue without appointing anyone officially, it should have been made clear to the members before the meeting,” said a highly placed official.

As per Article 25 of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the parent body of the CFA, the association shall have office-bearers who will constitute the executive committee. These include one president, three vice-presidents, including at least one woman, one treasurer and 10 members, of whom at least five shall be eminent players.