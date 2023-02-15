Chandigarh forms panel to examine condition of trees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

The UT Administration has constituted a team of experts to examine the condition of trees and greenery in the city for future management of the entire eco-system.

The early planners of the city had a vision to establish an ecologically balance that supports all types of living things by properly arranging the structural components in terms of arrangement of buildings along with assemblage of multiple tree species based on ecological values.

In the same line, as per the directions of the authorities, the committee, headed by the Chief Conservator of Forests, UT, will examine the avenue plantations of the entire city and suggest a futuristic plan.

Other members of the committee will be the Superintending Engineer, (Horticulture), Municipal Corporation; the Superintending Engineer, (Horticulture), Engineering Department; Dr RK Kohli, former vice chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda; Rajinish Wattas, former principal, College of Architecture, Sector 12; and Dr Daizy Rani, Professor, Department of Botany, Panjab University. The Conservator of Forests, UT, will be the member convener of the committee.

It is observed that many trees have grown beyond their silvicultural rotation period and posing a danger to the life and property of people. A few trees are also heavily infested which need to be either treated or replaced with the same species to maintain the original character of the tree scape of the city.