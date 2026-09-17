Chandigarh: Four elected to Panjab University Senate

Panjab University has declared results of the Senate election for the constituency of Professors and Associate Professors/Assistant Professors.

Prof Amarjit Singh Naura (92 votes) from the university Science Department and Prof Jatinder Grover (93) from the Arts Department have been elected from the professors’ category.

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For the constituency of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors, Harbhinder Singh (41 votes) from the Science Department and Kulwinder Singh (108 votes) from the university’s Arts Department have been elected to the Senate.