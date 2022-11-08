Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

For convenience of travellers, 40 intra-city electric buses and 20 long-route HVAC buses were flagged off by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today. The 20 HVAC buses are proposed to ply from Inter-State Bus Terminuses (ISBTs) in Sectors 43 and 17 to Pathankot, Batala, Fatehabad, Amritsar, Abohar, Katra, Manali, Ludhiana, Shimla, Jaipur, Jhajjar and Haridwar.

The new HVAC buses are equipped with electronically controlled diesel engines conforming to latest BS-VI emission standards.

As for the 40 electric buses, an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher in February. The first lot of five buses was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 30 and was put on commercial operations.

The second lot of 40 buses flagged off today will cover routes from New Maloya Colony to Ram Darbar and Mani Majra, ISBT-43 to Mani Majra and Behlana, Maloya to Mansa Devi. The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under the Phase-II FAME India Scheme. The first lot of 40 buses has been under operation since November 2021, while the second lot of 40 was flagged off today. UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, DGP Praveer Ranjan and Transport Director Pradhuman Singh were also present at the ceremony.