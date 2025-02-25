Chandigarh gets 40 special educators in first-ever regular recruitment

With an aim to promote and celebrate inclusive education, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributed appointment letters to newly recruited special educators.

As many as 22 TGT and 18 JBT cadre special educators were given appointment letters today. The posts had been created by the Government of India in 2019.

Held under the aegis of the School Education Department, which has made regular appointments for special educators for the first time, the ceremony was a part of the “Samavesh Utsav” organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35.

Special aids, appliances and TLM kits, made available by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), were given to 75 students. Special athletes were also felicitated by the chief guest during the event.

Kataria also interacted with the students, parents, coaches and teachers and motivated them to put best foot forward. —TNS