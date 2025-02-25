DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh gets 40 special educators in first-ever regular recruitment

Chandigarh gets 40 special educators in first-ever regular recruitment

As many as 22 TGT and 18 JBT cadre special educators were given appointment letters
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:47 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributes appointment letters to educators. RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

With an aim to promote and celebrate inclusive education, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributed appointment letters to newly recruited special educators.

As many as 22 TGT and 18 JBT cadre special educators were given appointment letters today. The posts had been created by the Government of India in 2019.

Held under the aegis of the School Education Department, which has made regular appointments for special educators for the first time, the ceremony was a part of the “Samavesh Utsav” organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35.

Advertisement

Special aids, appliances and TLM kits, made available by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), were given to 75 students. Special athletes were also felicitated by the chief guest during the event.

Kataria also interacted with the students, parents, coaches and teachers and motivated them to put best foot forward. —TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper