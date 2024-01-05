 Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation : The Tribune India

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

9.71% hike takes fresh estimates to Rs 6,678.45 cr

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 4

The UT Administration is likely to spend more on education, energy, housing and urban development, and health this financial year with the Centre enhancing the allocation by 9.71 per cent against the Budget estimates.

The Budge estimates for the current fiscal were Rs 6087.10 crore. Now, the revised estimates have been enhanced by the Centre to Rs 6,678.45 crore, an increase of Rs 591.35 crore.

Under the revised estimates for the current financial year, of Rs 6,678.45 crore, a major allocation of Rs 1121.65 crore is for education (16.80%), Rs 1,158.46 crore for energy (17.35%), Rs 1,007.71 crore for housing and urban development (15%), Rs 780.68 crore for health (11.69%), Rs 822.65 crore for police (12.32%), Rs 463.67 crore for transport (6.94%) and Rs 1329.63 crore for others (19.91%).

In the revised estimates for last financial year 2022-23, the UT Administration had been allocated an additional Rs 396.33 crore, which was a 7.36 per cent increase. In 2022-23, the Budget estimates were Rs 5,382.79 crore that were later revised to Rs 5,779.12 crore.

In February last year, the Centre had set aside a sum of Rs 6,087.10 crore for the UT in the 2023-24 fiscal in the Union Budget. The Centre had allocated Rs 1,102.25 crore for the education sector, Rs 963.30 crore for energy, Rs 844.97 crore for housing and urban development, Rs 743.40 crore for police, Rs 661.79 for health and Rs 400.68 crore for transport sectors. The allocation was Rs 704.67 crore (13.08 per cent) more than the Budget estimates for 2022-23, which were Rs 5,382.79 crore.

Of the total Budget, the Administration has got Rs 5,365.07 crore under the revenue head, which is Rs 521.61 crore more than last year. Under the capital head, the UT has been allocated Rs 722.03 crore, an increase of Rs 182.7.12 crore. Funds under the capital head are meant for development works, while finances under the revenue head are spent on salaries and other recurring expenses.

The Administration had sought nearly Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre for 2023-24 for various projects, including power, education and transport.

