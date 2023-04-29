Chandigarh gets India Urban Data Exchange award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) today received the India Urban Data Exchange (IUDX) award on the second day of the “Smart Cities CEOs Conference on Data and Technology” here.

Organised by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) in coordination with the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, the conference was attended by nearly 200 delegates from 100 smart cities.

Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary & Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Government of India, presented the IUDX awards to city delegates.

India Urban Data Exchange (IUDX) is the data-sharing platform of the MoHUA, built and deployed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). It is deployed in 33 smart cities and the industry/start-up ecosystem is taking public and privately owned datasets through IUDX and building and deploying impactful applications across these cities. The certificate of appreciation for leading the data democratisation efforts was presented to these 33 smart cities during this conference, including Chandigarh.

Anisha Srivastava, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, thanked Kunal Kumar and the delegates who came to participate in the conference.