Chandigarh gets its own disaster response force

The City Beautiful will now have its own specialised disaster response force to deal with emergencies such as floods, building collapses, fires and other disasters.

The UT Home Department has issued a notification approving the formation of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Disaster Response Force (UTCDRF), comprising 128 personnel.

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According to the notification, the force will be headquartered in Chandigarh and headed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chandigarh Police. The initiative has been taken in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025. Personnel will initially be drawn on deputation from existing departments of the Chandigarh Administration and the police force.

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The proposed force will comprise 110 operational frontline personnel and 18 technical, medical and engineering experts. While the frontline team will carry out rescue and relief operations, specialists will provide medical assistance, engineering assessments and technical support during emergencies.

The personnel will receive specialised training through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) or other recognised institutions. Their responsibilities will include rescuing people trapped in flooded areas, locating and evacuating victims buried under debris following building collapses, and conducting high-angle rescue operations to bring people to safety from tall buildings and difficult locations.

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The force will also provide technical guidance and training support to locally trained Aapda Mitras and volunteers to strengthen disaster preparedness at the community level.

Suitable personnel from the police, fire and emergency services, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Aapda Mitra and other appropriate departments or agencies to be included in the force.

The Home Department will coordinate with the police and other departments concerned for the phased operationalisation of the UTCDRF.

The UTCDRF will be maintained in a state of operational readiness for deployment in accordance with the approved deployment arrangements. The force may be deployed in any part of Chandigarh, depending upon the nature and scale of the incident and operational requirements.

The deployment outside the Chandigarh will be undertaken only with the approval of the competent authority and in accordance with applicable instructions and guidelines of the Government of India.

The operational control of UTCDRF will vest in the Inspector General of Police, or any other DG rank officer nominated by the Home Department. The day-to-day administrative control of UTCDRF shall be exercised through the Home Department designated for Disaster Management. However, the detailed command structure, duties and responsibilities of officers and personnel of the force shall be prescribed separately by the Chandigarh Administration.

On training, all personnel identified for the UTCDRF shall undergo specialised disaster management and search-and-rescue training before being deployed for specialised response duties.