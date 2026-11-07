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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: GGDSD, MCM college teams win tennis titles

Chandigarh: GGDSD, MCM college teams win tennis titles

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:58 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The men’s tennis team of GGDSD College, Sector 32, emerged as champions of the Panjab University Inter College Tennis Championship.
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The men’s tennis team of GGDSD College, Sector 32, emerged as champions of the Panjab University Inter College Tennis Championship. The Sector 32 team defeated Panjab University Campus 2-0 in the final. In the women’s event, MCM DAV College, Sector 36, clinched the first position by defeating GGDSD College 2-0. Dr Rakesh Malik, Director Sports, Panjab University, awarded the winners.

Harmandeep excels in long jump

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded Panjab University Inter College Athletics Meet, Harmandeep (7.36m) of SGGS College won the men’s long jump gold medal, followed by Vijay Kumar (7.28m) of DAV College Abohar. Harmandeep Singh clocked 21.19s to claim the men’s 200m gold medal, followed by Ashish Phogat (21.61s) and Lokesh Singh Gurjar (21.95s).

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