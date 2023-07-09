Chandigarh Giants win in roller hockey

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 8

Chandigarh Giants Roller Hockey Club won the All-India Inter Club (Inline) Roller Hockey Championship held here. The local side ousted Punjab 2-0 to win the gold medal.

Earlier in the semifinals, the side outplayed Gurgaon 7-2. The league stage of the championship was held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and the semifinal and final matches were played in Panchkula. Chandigarh Giants consisted of Aditya Rampal, Balkirat, Ujjwal Pratap, Kshitij Vashisht, Arun Rawat, Unnaveer, Kanwar Bilawal Sandhu, Paras Dhiman and Pratham Kapil. Punjab claimed second position and HP third position.