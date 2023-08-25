Chandigarh: Girl falls off CTU bus, hurt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A girl was injured after she fell off a recklessly driven CTU bus. A resident of Sector 52 alleged that the CTU driver was negligently driving the bus when she fell off at the ISBT, Sector 43. It was alleged that the bus ran over the complainant’s leg. While the bus driver sped away, the victim was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has ben registered. TNS

2 booked for lewd videos

Mohali: The police have booked a man and his accomplice for sharing obscene videos on the social media accounts of his wife and her relatives over dowry. The suspects have been identified as Jalandhar resident Rahul and Nawanshahr resident Manvir Singh. TNS

Eye donation fortnight

Mohali: The district Health Department will observe 38th eye donation fortnight from August 25 to September 8. Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar and Assistant Civil Surgeon Renu Singh said the objective was to make people aware about the importance of eye donation. They said that people would be inspired to fill form for pledging their eyes for donation during the fortnight.