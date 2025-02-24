Chandigarh girl secures all-India rank 3 in JEE architecture entrance test

City-based student Tanishqa Yadav has emerged as the state topper in the JEE Main Exam 2A (BArch) exam, securing a remarkable 99.99 percentile. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday. Her score places her not only at the top in Punjab but also third among all state toppers nationwide, according to the NTA list.

A student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Tanishqa credited her achievement to her parents.

Although no one in her family has pursued architecture, she was determined to carve her own path in the field. She has a younger sister currently preparing for her Class 10 board exams.

Tanishqa’s father, Kamal Kishore Yadav, is the principal secretary of higher education in Punjab and previously served as the commissioner of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation from 2018 to 2021. Her mother, Geetanjali Sagar, is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.