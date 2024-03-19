Chandigarh girl selected for Indian boxing squad

Chandigarh, March 18
Local boxer Noor Bajwa has been selected as a part of the girls’ Indian junior team for the Multinational Training Camp, scheduled to be held at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Rohtak, from March 19 to April 2. Boxers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Philippines will participate in this Rural Electrification Corporation Multinational Training Camp. She is a trainee of Dr Bhagwant Singh, boxing coach at Sports Department, and trains at Boxing Coaching Centre, Sector 56. “She is a student at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, and training for last three years. It’s a great achievement by the youngster and a proud moment for the local boxing fraternity,” said Charanjit Singh Virk, secretary general, Chandigarh Boxing Association.
