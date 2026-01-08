Chandigarh girls’ junior team bags silver in fencing

The local girls’ junior fencing team bagged silver (team) medal in the 33rd Junior National Fencing Championship played at Cuttack, Odisha, today.

The team claimed second position in the foil team event. A total of 22 teams participated in this national championship.

The team comprised Pranshi Arora, Mahira Batheja, Navisha Bhardwaj and Jiya Sharma. In their medal-winning campaign, the team registered a convincing 45-33 victory over Punjab in the quarterfinals, and defeated Manipur 45-29 in the semifinal. Adding to this, Pranshi and Mahira have been selected to represent the nation in the Senior Women’s Foil World Cup, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from January 9 to 11. Both fencers have also secured positions among the top-12 fencers shortlisted for the Asian Games 2026, to be held in Japan. The trials were conducted in Aurangabad in December last year. Last month, the local women’s team secured a bronze medal at the Senior National Fencing Championship, in New Delhi.