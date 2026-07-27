Chandigarh girls lose to Puducherry in Super Over

Chandigarh girls lost to Puducherry in their opening match of the CAP’s Senior Women’s Inter-State T20 Tournament. The match was decided in the Super Over after the two teams were tied at 129.

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Batting first, Chandigarh posted 129/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper and wicketkeeper Tania Bhatia made 66 runs off 49 balls. Her innings was studded with nine boundaries. Sarah Mahajan contributed a useful 22. Abirame R and R Singh claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

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In reply, Puducherry could also reach 129 runs at the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs. Raveena Singh top-scored with 44, while Sayali Lonkar remained unbeaten on a match-defining 51 off 33 balls. Chandigarh bowlers kept the contest alive through disciplined spells from Kumari Shibi (2/16), Hitanshi (1/22) and Rajni Devi (1/26).

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With scores levelled, the match entered the Super Over stage. Puducherry scored eight runs. Chasing the target, Chandigarh’s Sarah Mahajan and Palak Rana were back to the pavilion on two consecutive balls.