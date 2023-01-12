Chandigarh girls shine in archery meet

Chandigarh, January 11
It was a double delight for city archer Rhythm at the 13th NTPC Cherukuri Lenin Volga Memorial Mini Sub-Junior (U-14) National Archery Championship played at Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh).
Rhythm won a bronze medal each in the individual as well as team categories. She defeated Haryana’s Jannat in a tough match of the 50 m individual Olympic round. The local girls’ team, comprising Rhythm, Raijas Kaur Grewal and Jiana Kumar, defeated Rajasthan 6-2 to bag another bronze at the championship. The team gave credit to their coach, Anurag Kamal, who trains them at GKM Archery Academy, Sector 39.
