Chandigarh girls win U-23 match against Sikkim

The city women cricket team logged a 14-run win over Sikkim during the opening match of the Under-23 One-Day Trophy at Lady Amritbai Daga College ground in Nagpur.

Batting first, the UT eves posted 138 runs in 47.1 overs. Smayra Thakur was the top scorer with 40 off 69 balls, studded with five boundaries, as the top order failed to make a strong impact. Bhawana Rathore (19) and Sarah (11) were the two batters to post double-figure contributions. Dikcha (3/21) and Pranita (2/20) claimed maximum wickets, while Leeza and Diksha picked one each for the bowling side.

In reply, Sikkim’s chase fell short as they managed 124/9 in their 50 overs. Despite a sensible innings by skipper Pranita C (23 off 35 balls, with three boundaries), the team failed to achieve win. Pretika Chettri (21 off 60 balls, with three boundaries), Nandika (20 off 57 balls, with two boundaries), Akriti (12) and Yuden (11) were the other main scorers who gave a tough fight to the city bowlers. Nandini Sharma, Aahan Vaid,Ishana Chadha, Taisha Manchanda and Yashika claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. Chandigarh is now scheduled to play their next match against Bihar on March 7.