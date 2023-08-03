Chandigarh: GMSSS-22 eves win Subroto cup qualifier

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

Nandini and Khushi scored a brace each as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, won the U-17 girls’ Pre-Subroto Football Cup to qualify for the main edition of the event. This is the second consecutive time that the team has won the qualifier and will represent the city in the main event to be held in New Delhi. In the final, the Sector 22 eves recorded a 6-0 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.

The Sector 22 team, which was the favourites in the final, got its first breakthrough in the 4th minute when Nandini, the first female player from the city to play for a professional club in women’s A division league, placed the ball over the goal line. Six minutes later, the lead was doubled by Sandhya. Poonam scored the final goal to help the team seal its victory.

#Football