Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 20

Twelve Urban Health and Wellness Centres in the city have been hanging fire for a long time. This is despite the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare having released funds for 16 centres to the Chandigarh Administration.

The centres at Raipur Kalan and Makhan Majra are expected to be completed by October 31 with civil work contracts set to be awarded soon. The one at Khuda Jassu is likely to be completed by October 15.

The centres at Sector 52, Sector 25, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher and Sector 39 are in their final stages of construction, with only minor tasks remaining. The centre at Kishangarh, however, faces a location issue. The site is significantly below the ground level. To resolve this issue, the authorities concerned are seeking a standardised design that would allow them to construct a new building at the site.

The centre at Indira Colony is stuck up as the Municipal Corporation has refused to provide land free of cost. The proposal has been postponement. Earlier, the land had been used by the PGI to run a dispensary for several years.

Meanwhile, little to no progress has been made with regard to the centres at the District Courts premises in Sector 43 and at the Punjab and Haryana High Court complex. The centre at Daria has been put on hold due to the requirement of a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Municipal Corporation. The site where this centre is to come up has been classified as shamlat land.

The completion of the Raipur Khurd centre is dependent on providing the architect wing with details such as scope of works and drawings. Lastly, the Hallo Majra centre is also in limbo, highlighting the broader challenges faced in the city's efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure.

As per the guidelines of the Central Government, funds up to Rs 25 lakh can be utilised for upgrade of infrastructure at each Urban Health and Wellness Centre and Rs 2 lakh on basic equipment and furniture items.

Project status