Chandigarh: Gold chain snatched

Chandigarh: An unidentified person snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman. The 67-year-old complainant reported that the gold chain was snatched from her near her house in Maloya. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into it. TNS
Panjab varsity to host G20 seminar
Chandigarh: Panjab University will host a G20 youth international seminar, ‘Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st century skills’ & ‘Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance’, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vij. The university is already hosting the G20 youth fortnight from February 15 to 28. TNS
Deans of 11 PU faculties elected
Chandigarh: The deans and secretaries of 11 faculties were elected at Panjab University on Monday. Amit Joshi was elected from the faculty of dairy animal husbandry and agriculture, Anju Suri from arts, Ashok and Yog Raj Angrish (for six months each) from languages, Navdeep Goyal from sciences, Keshav Malhotra from business management and commerce, Amrit Pal Toor from engineering and technology, NR Sharma from education, Neeru Malik from design and fine arts, Poonam Piplani from pharmaceutical sciences, Akhtar Mahmood from medical sciences and Rajinder Kaur from the faculty of law. The term of the new deans will end on January 31 next year.
