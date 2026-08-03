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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Golf Association gets new executive team

Chandigarh Golf Association gets new executive team

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The annual general body meeting (AGM) of the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) was held today at the CGA venue in Sector 6. A 14-member executive committee was elected under CGA president RK Pachnanda. During the meeting, the outgoing team presented the association’s annual performance report before the general body, highlighting the achievements, activities and progress made during its tenure.

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Following the conclusion of the AGM, the election process for the new executive committee commenced under the supervision of returning officer Karan Avtar Singh, former Chief Secretary, Punjab. The election proceedings were conducted in the presence of Bhagwant Singh from the Chandigarh Sports Department, who was the observer.

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The executive committee under the presidentship of Pachnanda includes Adesh Joshi, Anurag Chopra, Arjun Pratap Atmaram, Daksh Prem Azad, Gaurav Sethi, Gurpreet Singh, Gursimran Singh Sethi, Harpuneet Singh Sandhu, Karan Mahajan, Puneet Sood, Sampat Singh Ahluwalia, Sandeep Sarup Sehgal, Siddhartha Kumar and Sorabh Tayal.

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