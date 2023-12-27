Chandigarh Golf Club elections on Jan 28

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 26

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will hold its annual general elections on January 28 next year. The notification is expected to be issued later this week.

One of the most prestigious clubs of the city, the CGC has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing the 31st president of the club. The polling to elect new office-bearers will be also held on January 28.

The voting is expected to be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm. Votes will be counted from 9 am onwards on January 29, followed by the announcement of the winner for the top post. The counting of votes will continue on the next day for choosing the 11-member executive committee.

“As per the club rules, notification and schedule is released a month before the day of voting,” said Dr GS Kochhar, former vice-president, CGC, and co-chairman, media and publicity.

The annual general election is held to choose the president and 11 members of the executive committee of the club.

In the last elections, Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), popular as Bobby Chahal, was re-elected as the CGC president for the second term. He had defeated Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) by 29 votes. Chahal had secured 591 votes, while Virk got 562 votes. Three votes were declared invalid. Around 64% turnout was recorded last year.

During the 2022 elections, three candidates had run for the top post for the first time in the six-decade history of the CGC. Chahal had won by a margin of 99 votes by defeating Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) and SPS Ghai. It was the first club elections post Covid pandemic, which witnessed a record turnout out. A total of 31 members had filed their papers for the 11 posts of executive committee member.

On an average, the CGC elections witnessed voting of around 900 to 1,100 members. In 2018, a total of 918 votes were cast and elections were not held in the following years due to the Covid outbreak.

“This year also, the elections are likely to be contested by two groups. A former three-time president has already started canvassing. His team is likely to challenge the present management, which is equally prepared for the elections. They are also going to nominate a strong contender. The equations are yet to be settled within the groups. A triangular contest is possible only if these two groups fail to tick all important boxes,” said a member of the club.