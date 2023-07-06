Chandigarh Golf Club to host Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

The Chandigarh Golf Club will host the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational-2023 from November 2 to 5, at the club greens. The Professional Golf Tour of India has announced the second half of its 2023 season. The event at Chandigarh will carry a winning prize of Rs 1.5 crore, and the Pro-Am event will be held on November 1.

This will be the sixth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational.

Meanwhile, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) line-up of 14 events between August to December will offer prize money of Rs 15.25 crore, thereby, taking the season’s total prize purse counted towards the PGTI Order of Merit to over Rs 33.35 crore (including the three international events), a PGTI record.

Prior to this event, the Panchkula Golf Club will host the Haryana Open-2023 from October 25 to 28. The Pro-Am event will held on October 29. The event will offer a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The first half of the season consisted of eight events and was followed by the mid-season break. The second half of the season will open with the inaugural Pro-Championship, which will be played at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai from August 16 to 19.

“The non-stop golfing action from August to December, the launch of three new events and the addition of a new venue and new sponsors reflects the sustained positive growth of Indian professional golf. We look forward to the action-packed months ahead,” Uttam Singh Mundy, PGTI CEO said.

The Jeev Milkha Invitational was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh. The event celebrates Jeev’s outstanding achievements on the international stage and his huge contribution to Indian golf.

“We will be hosting the event, which is a great initiative. It will be a lovely treat for the budding golfers of the tricity to watch top golfers of the nation. This event has become one of the most sought after events in the club and we are prepared to host it with great enthusiasm,” Lt Col HS Chahal, president of the Chandigarh Golf Club, said.