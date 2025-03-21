Chandigarh Golf Club wins Pentangular Championship

The team of Chandigarh Golf Club won the Pentangular Championship, which was held in Ambala.

The championship is played among five clubs including, Army Golf Club Ambala, Army Golf Club Patiala, Chandimandir Golf Club, Panchkula Golf Club and Chandigarh Golf Club.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu captained the Chandigarh Golf Club team and the other members were Admiral Sunil Lanba, Major General GS Malhi, Sandy Grewal, Colonel SDS Batth, Ashwinder Singh, Rajiv Janjua, AS Bhaika, Harjote Sidhu, Padamjit Sandhu, Brig HS Gill, Brig PPS Dhillon, Jaswinder Gill and Goody Malhi.

The team combined well to post a convincing win, with all the players contributing to getting the side over the line. Sandhu led from the front and won the runner-up in the overall gross score.

The hosts Ambala, meanwhile, finished runner-up.