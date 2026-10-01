Chandigarh Golf League tees off, carries Rs 40 lakh prize money

The GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) saw an official tee-off at the Chandigarh Golf Cub today. The league features 24 teams and 384 players in four groups, and the season will run across 18 match days and 68 matches at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, from October 3 to 30.

The 2026 edition also carries a larger prize pool, with up to Rs 40 lakh to be won by the top eight teams. “Since its debut in 2022, the league has grown from 20 teams and 360 golfers in its first edition to involvement of more than 500 golfers registered for the auction this year. The league has encouraged members to play more competitive golf, introduced newer golfers and strengthened the sense of community at the club,” said Maj RS Virk, president, Chandigarh Golf Club.

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He further added, “This is the first CGL under our new committee, and we wanted to mark it with a new format and a bigger stage. With more teams, more match days and a larger prize pool, this season offers our golfers more competition than ever. We are grateful to GB Realty and all our partners for their support.”

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As reported exclusively in these columns, the revamped format retains match play, but will reward consistency, with every match scored on Stableford. In singles, the player with the better Stableford score on a hole wins it, and the hole is halved if neither player scores a point. In pairs, the combined Stableford score of both partners on a hole will be matched against that of their opponents, and if none of the four players scores a point, the pair with the lowest gross score wins the hole.

“The league has grown with every edition, and the 2026 format is our most ambitious yet. With four groups and 68 matches, every team can look forward to sustained, high-quality competition from the first tee to the final,” said Atul Sachdev, chairman of the league.